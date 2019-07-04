Fourth of July fireworks displays around the Capital Region

Happy Fourth of July! Today is the day to celebrate the United States of America and all it stands for. Keep the festivities going with NEWS10 ABC’s list of fireworks displays around the Capital Region.

Don’t see yours listed? Email us at news@news10.com

Fourth of July Celebration Presented by Price Chopper & Market 32

Performance schedule:

3:00 p.m. Welcome & Naturalization Ceremony for 30 candidates from 21 countries

4:00 p.m. Narthanalaya Dance performs

4:30 p.m. Powerhouse Funk Band performs

6:00 p.m. Sawyer Fredericks performs

7:15 p.m. New York State’s Fourth of July Celebration Official Program featuring the New York State National Guard Joint Color Guard, the National Anthem, a flyover by the New York Air National Guard, and remarks from Price Chopper / Market 32

7:45 p.m. Dennis DeYoung and the Music of Styx performs

9:15 p.m. Fireworks!

Parking: Free parking will be available in the visitor and “P” lots under the Empire State Plaza, the East Garage, and the Grand Street and Elk Street lots.

Town of Clifton Park July 4th Celebration

11:30 a.m. – Inaugural Clifton Park Freedom Mile – The race benefits Shen Track Club and St. Peter’s ALS Regional Center. Check website to register.

– The race benefits Shen Track Club and St. Peter’s ALS Regional Center. Check website to register. 12:00 p.m. – Parade – From Shenendehowa to Clifton Common (Line up 11 a.m.) Parade route: Shen main entrance, west on Route 146, south on Vischer Ferry Road to Clifton Common.

– From Shenendehowa to Clifton Common (Line up 11 a.m.) Parade route: Shen main entrance, west on Route 146, south on Vischer Ferry Road to Clifton Common. 12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Food Court – Hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, sausage & peppers, ice cream, fried dough, German & Greek foods, beverages and more.

– Hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, sausage & peppers, ice cream, fried dough, German & Greek foods, beverages and more. 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Amusement Rides (tickets required) Rides include: SLIDE, “Star Walk”, Swing Ride, Tub Ride and more.

(tickets required) Rides include: SLIDE, “Star Walk”, Swing Ride, Tub Ride and more. 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Craft Show

1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Fire Prevention Bus – Free tour for all ages. Explore the bus to learn more about how to keep you and your family safe!

– Free tour for all ages. Explore the bus to learn more about how to keep you and your family safe! 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Community Booths and Displays

2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Pony Rides and Petting Zoo (free)

(free) 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Sirsy on the Clifton Common Stage

7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. – CTA on the Clifton Common Stage

Fireworks!

Schroon Lake 4th of July Festival

6:00 p.m. — The 65th annual 4th of July parade, begins at Hoffman Road, up Main Street, down Fowler Ave to Leland and ends at the Town Park.

Dusk — Patriotic Music Concert. Word of Life Collegians and Seagle Music Colony. Town Beach

Dark — Gala fireworks display over Schroon Lake!

Fourth of July at The Joe

Tri-City ValleyCats vs. Hudson Valley Renegades.

Stadium Address: 80 Vandenburgh AvenueTroy, NY 12180

First Pitch at 6:30 p.m.!

Fireworks following the game!

Rivers Casino and Resort Fourth of July Celebration

7:00 p.m. – Tramps Like Us – The nation’s #1 Springsteen tribute band!

– The nation’s #1 Springsteen tribute band! 9:00 p.m. – Fireworks spectacular

Road Closures around the Capital Region:

A number of road closures and parking restrictions will be in place throughout the Capital Region on July Fourth.

Schedule of events, road closures for Empire State Plaza Fourth of July Celebration

Road closures for Saratoga Springs Firecracker4 race

Road closures for Clifton Park July 4th Celebration

Keeping your pets safe this Fourth of July:

Remember! The Fourth of July, with its summer cookouts and explosive fireworks displays is fun for the whole family… but can be one of the most stressful days of the year for pets. Here’s how to keep them safe this July Fourth.

Not all fireworks are legal in Albany County. Here’s what you can and cannot legally enjoy this Fourth of July.

Allowed:

Sparkling Fountains (cylindrical and cone)

Sparklers on wooden sticks, but not metal

Smoking Devices

Snakes

Confetti-filled Party Poppers

Paper-wrapped Snappers

Not allowed:

Firecrackers

Bottle Rockets

Roman Candles

Spinners

Any other aerial device

READ MORE: Fourth of July Fireworks: What’s Legal and What’s Not in the City of Albany