Fourth graders collect data from Hudson River alongside biologists

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tuesday in New York State, students from Albany to Kingston to Brooklyn, all gathered data from the same river.

Locally, biologists from the DEC teamed up with fourth graders from the Montessori Magnet School at the Corning Preserve Waterfront in Albany.

“It’s a chance for kids to come down, experience the river first hand,” Sean Madden, a biologist with the DEC told News10, “hands on, get their hands wet, and collect data.”

Biologists used a seine net to pull some fish out of the river. The kids each scooped up a fish in their hands and dropped it into a bucket as part of an experiment.

They used a fish key booklet to figure out the fish species. Madden says this shows the kids the diversity of the river, firsthand.

Students here in the Capital Region will be able to share the data they collect online with students all along the Hudson Valley.