Fourth coronavirus case reported by Bethlehem School District

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A fourth individual connected with the Bethlehem Central High School has tested positive for the coronavirus. The school district said the individual has been quarantined and will need to be cleared by the Albany County Health Department before returning to the high school.

Officials said the case reported Thursday was connected with confirmed cases reported earlier in the week. Because the exposure happened outside of the high school it will stay open for in-person instruction.

The decisions each one of us makes can have ripple effects on the entire school community. The health and safety of all students and staff – and the continuity of education that we are all working so hard to provide — depend on your vigilance and on your patience to see this public health challenge through to its end. Young people are not necessarily known for their patience or understanding of the long game, but the positive example they set every day while in school following our COVID safety protocols should be celebrated, emulated, and reinforced at all times. We can all play an important role in making that happen. Bethlehem Central School District

The Bethlehem Central School District said they will continue to work with the county health department and follow guidelines. They also urge the community to continue following safety measures like hand washing, using hand sanitizer, mask-wearing, social distancing, and monitoring for symptoms of the coronavirus.

LATEST STORIES