Four wounded in Albany shooting

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Four people have been wounded during a Saturday night shooting in the area of First Street and Quail Street in Albany.

All four victims were transported to Albany Medical Center. The investigation is currently ongoing and we’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518)-462-8039.

100% anonymous tips can also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app. Tips that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga