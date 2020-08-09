Four wounded in Albany shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Four people have been wounded during a Saturday night shooting in the area of First Street and Quail Street in Albany.

All four victims were transported to Albany Medical Center. The investigation is currently ongoing and we’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518)-462-8039.

100% anonymous tips can also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app. Tips that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

LATEST STORIES