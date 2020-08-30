Four UAlbany students suspended for violating COVID-19 protocols

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Four university students have been temporarily suspended from campus after allegedly violating the University and State’s COVID-19 protocols. One of the students was also removed from housing and numerous other incident reports are also under investigation, according to UAlbany President Havidán Rodríguez.

The suspensions relate to large, off-campus gatherings that took place in midtown Albany in late August. In a statement, Rodriguez said the gatherings should “anger anyone concerned about the health of our community” and “embarrass anyone who participated in them.”

The University has zero tolerance for behavior that endangers the health and safety of others. The Dean of Students Office had staff on the ground in midtown this weekend and is investigating, including reviewing social media posts in an effort to identify any members of our community acting irresponsibly. Any UAlbany students found to have endangered those around them by disregarding common sense public health precautions will face serious penalties – up to and including suspension or dismissal. Havidán Rodríguez

President, University of Albany

In a statement, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras praised the University President’s actions:

“I applaud University at Albany President Rodríguez for taking immediate action by suspending the four students who blatantly ignored the safety protocols. Once again, we must send a strong message to all students that this irresponsible and reckless behavior will not be tolerated because it impacts the larger college community. We must continue to do everything we can to contain this rapidly spreading virus while praising the majority of our students who are following the rules and respecting the safety of their campus community.” Jim Malatras

SUNY Chancellor

Rodriguez has also urged anyone who participated in the gatherings, whether they are a UAlbany student or not, to monitor themselves for symptoms and get tested.

UAlbany students can seek testing through Student Health Services, the New York State COVID-19 hotline (1-888-364-3065) or by visiting the New York State health website.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES