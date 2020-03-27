Breaking News
Four test positive for COVID-19 inside Columbia County nursing home

PHILIMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four people inside the Pine Haven Nursing & Rehabilitation Center tested positive for COVID-19, according to Columbia County health officials.

The four who tested positive reside in the home. They are currently in isolation inside the facility and health officials said their symptoms are being treated and they are improving.

The facility has been closed for three weeks, since New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo implemented the state-wide nursing home ban.

“Pine Haven has and continues to be proactive. We understand they’ve been isolating residents to their wings. They’ve certainly been closely monitoring anyone coming in or out. As the Chairman mentioned we continue to communicate with the state throughout our response,” said Jack Mabb, Director of Public Health.

