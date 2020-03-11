Four steps you can take today to improve your food habits

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Being food conscious and mindful of what you are consuming is vital to every day life.

As we continue to observe National Nutrition Month, NEWS10’s Ben Ryan visited Sharon Lastique a local certified health coach and owner of the local food establishment Healthy on Lark.

Lastique has over 15 years of experience leading nutrition classes, breaking destructive habits when it comes to food, and craving a calm mind through meditation.

She shared a couple of tips we can instill into our daily lives to better our nutrition habits.

The importance of meal prepping : Lastique said when meal prepping it’s important to understand what nutrients you need to consume and when. She said getting started with a health coach can be helpful when meal prepping for the first time. She said when you sit with a health coach they can teach you the proper ways to eat balanced and how being food conscious.

: Lastique said when meal prepping it’s important to understand what nutrients you need to consume and when. She said getting started with a health coach can be helpful when meal prepping for the first time. She said when you sit with a health coach they can teach you the proper ways to eat balanced and how being food conscious. Journal what you eat : Take a week where you just write everything you eat into a journal. Make sure to document everything. That can help by giving you a visual representation of what you are consuming. Using a free app like MyFitnessPal can help make the tracking process easier.

: Take a week where you just write everything you eat into a journal. Make sure to document everything. That can help by giving you a visual representation of what you are consuming. Using a free app like MyFitnessPal can help make the tracking process easier. The importance of proper hydration: Here’s some useful math. Take your full body weight and divide it by half. That’s how many ounces of water you should be drinking daily. She said most Americans are walking around dehydrated. Proper hydration aids in cardiovascular health.

At Healthy on Lark, Lastique focuses on plant based meals and buying local, organic products.

“When you are eating local food, you acclimate to the local environment and that can help boost immunity,” she said.

To find out more information on nutrition from Lastique, visit her website.