ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- There are four open seats on the Albany Public Library Board. Three of the seats are for five-year terms while the fourth is for a four-year term.

A virtual information session is scheduled for Tuesday, April 5 at 6 p.m. with the library’s current trustees. Trustee election and library budget vote are held in conjunction with the Albany School District. Nomination petitions are due to the Albany School District clerk by Wednesday, April 27, at 5 p.m.

Petitions and instructions are on the library website. Paper copies are available at all branches the week of March 21. Voting will take place on May 17.

A candidate and budget forum will be held at the Washington Avenue branch prior to the vote on Tuesday, May 3. Albany residents will get a chance to meet with trustee candidates and learn about the 2022-2023 budget. The event will be live-streamed and archived on YouTube.