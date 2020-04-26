Four people injured in early morning Troy shooting

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four people have been taken to area hospitals after they were struck by bullets from an early morning shooting.

Police say the incident happened in the area of 3rd Street and Jefferson around 2 a.m.

Three of the victims were reportedly taken to Albany Medical Center and one was taken to Samaritan Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Additionally, a nearby house was also reportedly struck by gunfire.

Police say an investigation into the incident is ongoing as detectives work to gather additional evidence. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call Troy Police Detectives at (518)-270-4427.

News10 will continue to update this story as additional information becomes available.

The Troy Police Department is currently investigating a shooting incident that wounded 4 people. The shooting occurred around 2 AM in the area of 3rd Street near Jefferson Street . Patrols arrived to find 2 victims on scene, a third victim went to the hospital by private vehicle and the fourth victim went to his residence in North Troy and then was transported to the hospital. All victims are expected to recover . At this time there are no arrests. Detectives and Evidence Technicians also responded to the incident and are furthering the investigation. In addition to the victims being struck , a nearby house was hit by gunfire as well. At this time there is no further information to share . The motive for the shooting is still being determined. If anyone has information regarding this case they are asked to call Troy Police Detectives at 518-270-4427.

