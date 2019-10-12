Four people charged with second degree murder in connection to Worcester residence fire

WORCESTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police have arrested and charged four people with second degree murder in connection with a suspicious death and house fire that happened on Thursday.

Police say two of the suspects are 15-years-old, another suspect is 17-years-old, and the fourth suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Nicolas Meridy. All four suspects are from the Oneonta area and are currently in State Police custody. Their arraignments are set for Friday evening.

On Thursday, police were sent to a residence on Head Road in Worcester around 9:17 p.m. for a reported fire. Inside Troopers found 53-year-old Kenneth W. Robinson dead.

Police say an investigation revealed that Robinson had died due to a fatal gunshot wound. New York State Police have determined that no other suspects are being sought at this time.

Police say this was not a random act of violence and it poses no threat to the public.

New York State Police say all four suspects are facing additional charges as well.