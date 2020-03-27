Four more positive coronavirus cases confirmed in Warren County

(NEWS10) – Days after the announcement of two new COVID-19 cases, Warren County announced Friday that four more cases had been confirmed, doubling the county total.

The release from Warren County Public Communications Director Don Lehman stressed that testing is currently limited to those sick enough to need hospitalization, as well as those working on the front lines of outbreak response.

Limited test kits were reported as the reason for medical facilities like Glens Falls Hospital to cease offering public testing last weekend.

The county also released a new metric involving seasonal homeowners who may have visited the county in recent days, who have been urged to report themselves to Health Services. Five such homeowners are now self-quarantining.

The good news in the release was that of the first four identified cases in the county, two ahd already recovered, and the other two were making progress. The four new cases were reported as in recovery as well.

“Today’s doubling of positive cases is a sobering reminder that the rules have changed,” Lehman wrote. “COVID-19 is here and everyone needs to change their assumptions, change their habits and follow these new ground rules.”

The latest guidance from Warren County on the virus can be found online.