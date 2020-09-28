Four local non-profits compete for $10K grant

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The United Way of the Greater Capital Region and other local non-profit organizations are working together to bring a “Shark Tank” type event to the Capital Region. The event will give four local non-profits a chance to win a $10,000 grant.

Albany Can Code, Schenectady Community Ministries, U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, and Veterans & Community Housing Coalition will be pitching a revolutionary idea in the virtual Women United Perfect Pitch event on Thursday, October 1.

General admission or a VIP package is available through the United Way of the Greater Capital Region is available on their website. The VIP package includes beverages from Brown’s Brewing Company that can be picked up before the event.

The Women Untied Perfect Pitch event begins with a cocktail hour from 5-6:00 p.m. More information on the 2020 finalists can also be found on the event website.

