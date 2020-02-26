Four local heroes honored for saving snowmobiler

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– On Tuesday, four Saratoga County Department of Public Works employees were honored for saving the life of a snowmobiler who went through the ice on the Great Sacandaga Lake back in January.

Jeff Gray, Robert Crist, Preston Allen Jr. and Aaron Colvin were given official proclamations by the County Board of Supervisors for rescuing Edward Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald was in the frigid water for roughly 30 minutes and said he kept fighting to stay alive for his wife and two daughters.

“When Preston grabbed me and started pulling me to shore, that’s when it was a wave of relief that I was not going to die thanks to these gentlemen,” explained Fitzgerald.