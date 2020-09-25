Four individuals test positive for coronavirus at Shenendehowa School District

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shenendehowa School District was informed that four people tested positive for the coronavirus in the school district Friday afternoon.

The Saratoga County Public Health Department said the following people were linked to the school district:

an individual at High School East;

an individual at Chango Elementary; and

an individual who has not attended school in-person (CVL – Completely Virtual Learning).

an individual at Acadia who has not attended school

Students and staff who had direct contact with the individuals who tested positive were informed by the district and placed on quarantine until cleared by the Saratoga County Public Health Department.

