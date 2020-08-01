Four displaced following two alarm fire in Albany

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. – Four people have been displaced after a Saturday morning house fire on Manning Boulevard in Albany.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene just before 6 a.m. and spent two hours getting the fire under control. The second floor of 340 Manning Boulevard was left with fire damage, while the neighboring houses, 338 and 342 received smoke and water damage.

The houses’ residents self evacuated and there were no injuries to fire fighters or civilians. The red Cross is currently assisting those affected by the fire.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga