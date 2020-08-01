Four displaced following two alarm fire in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. – Four people have been displaced after a Saturday morning house fire on Manning Boulevard in Albany.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene just before 6 a.m. and spent two hours getting the fire under control. The second floor of 340 Manning Boulevard was left with fire damage, while the neighboring houses, 338 and 342 received smoke and water damage.

The houses’ residents self evacuated and there were no injuries to fire fighters or civilians. The red Cross is currently assisting those affected by the fire.

