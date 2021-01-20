Four Coronavirus fatalities confirmed in County update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady County Health Department announced 4 Schenectady County residents, who tested positive for COVID-19, passed away. The County confirmed the deaths in a regular county Coronavirus update.

The new fatalities include; a woman in her 60s, a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s, and a man in his 90s. The death total for the county is 103. The County also announced 110 new positive cases which brought the to-date total to 8,770.

88 new patients are being treated for the virus in Ellis hospital. Since the pandemic began, 7,501 people have recovered.