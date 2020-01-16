Four Capital Region organizations receiving combined $85,000 in funding

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four Capital Region organizations are receiving a combined $85,000 in funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Congressman Paul Tonko made the announcement Thursday morning saying, “Our Capital Region heritage, culture and economy stand on the shoulders of countless local artists, innovators, visionaries, and the organizations that encourage and support their work,” Congressman Tonko said. “Fostering a strong Capital Region creative economy supports great arts and culture here, but it also means more good jobs, stronger growth and innovation, and adds a precious measure of vibrancy to the fabric of our communities. My heartfelt congratulations to these deserving organizations and leaders in creativity for their success and for their vital work that helps make this such a special place. My thanks to the National Endowment for the Arts for this worthy investment in our community.”

The organizations receiving funding are listed below:

Media Alliance, Inc , also known as the Sanctuary for Independent Media , in Troy, NY is being awarded $15,000 to support a series of multidisciplinary artist residencies.

Albany Symphony Orchestra in Albany, NY is being awarded $25,000 to support the American Music Festival.

Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, NY is being awarded $20,000 in funding to support the Skidmore Jazz Institute.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY is being awarded $25,000 to support an artist residency and commissioning at the Experimental Media and Performing Arts Center (EMPAC).

The National Endowment for the Arts was established in 1965. It is an independent federal agency that gives funding to programs encouraging equal involvement in the arts and creative growth in communities throughout the United States.

The National Endowment for the Arts reported in the fiscal year of 2020, 1,187 grants were given totaling $27.3 million. They estimate that each year, more than $800 billion is generated by the arts and cultural production.