Four Capital Region men to compete in world axe throwing championship

Although throwing axes seems like the ideal way to use them, some historians believe people did not throw these implements in battle because it would mean forfeiting a weapon.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Lazy Axe in Albany is sending four throwers to the 2021 Signarama World Axe Throwing Championship (WATC) and the World Knife Throwing Championship (WKTC). They said only 128 throwers from around the globe made it into the championships.

Gary Dayter, Richard Lin, Ben Paultre, and Lazy Axe Co-owner Mark Mirasol will be representing the Capital Region while Lazy Axe Co-owner, Kristyn Muller Mirasol will serve on the World Axe Throwing League Council and will be an official certified judge for the competition.

There are four events: Hatchet discipline, Big Axe discipline, Dual’s discipline, and the World Knife Throwing Championship. The prize pool is $50,000. Capital Region throwers will be competing in the following:

Dayter will be participating in the Hatchet, Knife, and Dual’s tournaments

Paultre finished 9th in the World during the Fall 2021 Season to compete in the WKTC

Lin won the Fall 2021 Regional Duals Tournament in Battle of the Axes with his partner, Jess Renner who is a thrower from Columbus, Ohio, to participate in the Duals Tournament

Mirasol is one of only 12 throwers who qualified for all four events

“We’re so excited to have such a high level of homegrown talent from the Capital Region, and we believe that the local community will be thrilled with the representation they’ll have on the world stage,” a representative from The Lazy Axe said.

This is the second year in a row that Dayter and Mirasol have qualified for the WATC. The championships will air on ESPN.