Four arrested, weapon and drugs recovered, during second raid in three days

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Four more men were arrested and a handgun was recovered during Albany Police’s second raid of the week. Officers say they executed a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Philip Street at around 3:40 p.m. on February 4.

Police recovered a 9mm handgun, an undisclosed number of loaded magazines, a “high capacity loading device” capable of holding 50 rounds of ammunition and five and a half pounds of marijuana. Several oxycodone pills were also found on one of the suspects.

Elshaquille Douglas, 27, of Albany has been charged with the following:

Second degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second degree criminal Possession of Marijuana

Seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Raymere Richardson, 27, of Albany has been charged with the following:

Second degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second degree criminal Possession of Marijuana

Jahi Goodbee, 21, of Albany has been charged with the following:

Third degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second degree criminal Possession of Marijuana

Messiah Murphy, 22, of Albany has been charged with the following:

Third degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second degree criminal Possession of Marijuana

They were each arraigned at Albany Criminal Court on Friday and have been remanded to the Albany County Jail.

This was the second raid in two days where drugs and firearms were recovered. On Tuesday, Albany Police arrested four other men during a raid on Livingston Avenue. Three loaded handguns and 404 grams of marijuana were recovered during that operation.