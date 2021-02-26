Four arrested, handgun and drugs seized

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police seized a .22 caliber handgun, a quantity of crack cocaine, a quantity of MDMA and paraphernalia while executing a search warrant on Thursday afternoon. Four men were arrested during the operation, which took place 92 Broad Street, between Alexander Street and Fourth Avenue.

The individuals in custody are:

Jordan McKenzie, 21, of Albany

Charles China, 26, of Albany

Code Gibson, 28, of Albany

Christopher Freeman, 37, of Albany

All four are facing the following charges:

Third degree criminal possession of a weapon

Fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fourth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Criminal use of drug paraphenalia

The men were arraigned at Albany City Criminal Court on Friday morning.