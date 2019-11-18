Founder of ‘Books for Troops’ to retire

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ellen Keegan, founder and director of Books for Troops, is retiring and said she’s looking for the right leader to take over for her.

Keegan founded ‘Books for Troops’ 10 years ago with the goal of sharing her love of reading with others, especially our service men and women. The retired school teacher thought books could be a source of escape from the horrors they were experiencing each day.

Books hold a special place in her heart, after an illness didn’t allow her to do much activity. Even watching television wasn’t an option so she turned to books.

What started as a small project in her garage grew into so much more. The nonprofit sends thousands of books internationally and locally to more than 30 VA hospitals across the US, the American Red Cross Wounded Warriors Program, the families of the troops and troops deployed all over the world.

Keegan’s health is causing her to retire, but she hopes to find the right candidate to take over leadership. Right now, she hasn’t had anyone come forward but she’s hopeful.

The nonprofit operates from a storefront on 688 New Loudon Road. The Books for Troops’ hours are Monday from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. There are also collection boxes in front of when the office is not open.

If you have a large number of books, contact ekeegan3@nycap.rr.com to arrange to drop off books at a day other than Monday.