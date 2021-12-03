Foster and adoptive parent informational meeting in Schenectady Dec. 8

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Schenectady residents thinking about becoming foster or adoptive parents can learn more about the process at an upcoming informational session. The session will take place Wednesday, December 8 at 388 Broadway, in Schenectady from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Current foster parents, as well as staff from the Office of Children and Family Services, will be at the meeting to answer questions from residents.

“We’re always looking for people who are willing to open their homes to children in need, but we know

the adoption and fostering process can seem overwhelming to prospective parents,” said Schenectady County Legislator Michelle Ostrelich, Chair of the Health & Human Services Committee. “This informational meeting is a great resource for anyone who has thought about fostering or adopting a child but hasn’t taken the first step yet.”

The meeting will discuss the process of becoming a foster or adoptive parent, training required, resources available including financial and other support. More information about foster or adoptive care in Schenectady County can be found on its website.