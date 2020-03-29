Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Foster a dog, receive free beer

News
Posted: / Updated:

(NEWS10) — Another company trying to reward folks for doing good during these difficult times is Anheuser-Busch.

The brewing giant offers people the chance to win a three month supply of beer, if they foster a dog.

The offer is only open to the first 500 participants, but nobody will be empty handed.

Everyone involved will have given a home to a loving animal in need.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak