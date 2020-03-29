(NEWS10) — Another company trying to reward folks for doing good during these difficult times is Anheuser-Busch.
The brewing giant offers people the chance to win a three month supply of beer, if they foster a dog.
The offer is only open to the first 500 participants, but nobody will be empty handed.
Everyone involved will have given a home to a loving animal in need.
LATEST STORIES:
- Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy gives COVID-19 update
- Foster a dog, receive free beer
- Mahoning County engineer says flushing wipes can lead to flooded basements
- Krispy Kreme Donuts giving healthcare workers free donuts
- Baseball jerseys made into masks and gowns for healthcare workers