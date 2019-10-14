‘Fortnite’ takes players into ‘black hole’

(CNN)– If your kids were playing ‘Fortnite’ on Sunday they might have seen the unexpected happen during a special event to end its 10th season. Players were taken to a ‘black hole,’ and it is still happening.

Check out this livestream happening on the game’s Facbook right now, showing that ‘black hole.’

. Posted by Fortnite on Sunday, October 13, 2019

This all started around 2 p.m. Sunday when a rocket on the island where ‘Fortnite’ takes place blew up the landscape in the game. A ‘black hole’ is now left in the game’s place. Get this, about 50 thousand people were still actively watching the game’s youtube livestream four hours after the ‘black hole’ was created. It is not clear how long this will last.