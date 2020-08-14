Fortnite maker sues Apple, Google after game removal

FILE – This March 19, 2018, file photo shows Apple’s App Store app in Baltimore. Apple has dropped the hugely popular “Fortnite” game from its App Store after the game’s developer introduced a direct payment plan that bypasses Apple’s platform. Its developer, Epic Games, said in a blog post Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, that it was introducing Epic Direct payments, a direct payment plan for Apple’s iOS and Google Play. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(CNN) — The maker of a popular video game is suing two tech giants. Epic Games has filed a lawsuit agains Apple and Google.

The game developer is behind Fortnite, an online battle game that boasts millions of registered players.

Epic sued after Google and Apple blocked Fortnite from their app stores Thursday. Google and Apple say they removed the game because Epic violated their guidelines.

They point to Epic’s announcement that players could but in-game currency directly from Epic. That means the players would not be using Apple and Google’s proprietary payment systems.

