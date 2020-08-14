Fortnite maker sues Apple, Google after game removal

(CNN) — The maker of a popular video game is suing two tech giants. Epic Games has filed a lawsuit agains Apple and Google.
The game developer is behind Fortnite, an online battle game that boasts millions of registered players.
Epic sued after Google and Apple blocked Fortnite from their app stores Thursday. Google and Apple say they removed the game because Epic violated their guidelines.
They point to Epic’s announcement that players could but in-game currency directly from Epic. That means the players would not be using Apple and Google’s proprietary payment systems.
