Fort William Henry ready for Memorial Day weekend reopening

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fort William Henry Hotel has announced they are officially ready to reopen this Memorial Day weekend, after work planning out sanitization procedures and working with the Warren County reopening task force.

“Because the world has changed, things will look a little different this year,” said hotel President Sam Luciano in a news release. “But our long tradition of Adirondack hospitality, taking care of our guests and looking out for their wellbeing and that of our staff and community, will be more visible than ever before.’’

The hotel serves guests in the Lake George area and even those visiting surrounding attractions like the Saratoga race track.

The hotel has developed detailed standards for cleaning. They are using hospital-grade disinfectants and ultraviolet lights, adjusting indoor and outdoor seating areas to increase space, utilizing face coverings and cleaning any frequently-used surfaces.

Their procedures are based on guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the New York State Department of Health and communication with fellow hoteliers.

“We will ask all of our guests to wear face masks in public, and when we remind them to maintain social distances, we’ll be doing so to protect them and each other,’’ said Luciano. “Protecting the health of our employees, our community and our guests is a responsibility we all share. We can all help keep each other healthy.’’

According to the village of Lake George, hotels and inns are reopening with similar caution. Most hiking trails are also opening, and marinas will be offering kayak and boat rentals. Some beaches will be open, with no word yet on whether Million Dollar Beach will be.

