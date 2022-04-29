*This article has been updated to include new information supplied from Behan Communications

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fort William Henry Museum is opening for the season this weekend in Lake George. This year, the bastion of local lake-area history has some new additions to share – some of which move past the bounds of reality.

This year, Fort William Henry Museum is introducing an all-new Augmented Reality (AR) experience that allows viewers to see into a single day of the 1757 siege of Fort William Henry during the French and Indian War. The phone-based experience gives visitors access to a birds-eye view of the fort, the Entrenched Camp and the French siegeworks making their attack. The experience lets AR users explore the area and learn more about what went on in a single day during the siege. The experience is specifically modeled after Aug. 8, 1757.

The new AR experience is joined by the museum’s traditional offerings. Those include daytime living history tours, where guides demonstrate musket and cannon firings and visitors can play 18th-century games; and weekend haunted history tours, where guests are welcomed to hear haunting tales from the fort’s history. The museum is located at 48 Canada St., next to the Fort William Henry Hotel & Conference Center.