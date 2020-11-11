Fort William Henry holds Veterans Day Field of Flags Ceremony

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – To mark Veterans Day, Fort William Henry held a Veterans Day Field of Flags Ceremony to honor the American military, past and present, for their service and sacrifice.

This year more than 7,000 flags are on display on the Fort William Henry’s west lawn through Saturday, November 14, 2020. The field offers time to reflect, a place for healing, and a moment of peace. 

Each year, visitors to the Fort are invited to submit a family member’s name, or their own, together with the rank, time period, and their branch of service.

The name of each veteran or active duty military personnel is then attached to a flag and placed in the field grouped by the branch of the military and period they served. 

