Fort William Henry getting a new look over the next three years

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On a hill along Canada Street, overlooking Lake George, Fort William Henry Hotel stands as a landmark of the village, welcoming hundreds of visitors every summer, and thousands year-round. As one year ends and another begins, the face of the hotel is set to change as the first phase of an extensive renovation plan gets underway.

A three-phase, $3.5 million project was launched this month. Phase 1 is setting sights on everything from hotel rooms to the onsite kitchen. The plan is to get as much done as possible in the early months of 2022, when visiting traffic in the village is low.

“For over a century, The Fort William Henry has stood as a storied landmark in our area,” said hotel President Sam Luciano. “We will draw inspiration from its origins to incorporate into the design of the interior spaces of this grand hotel, while linking it to the draw of the beautiful Adirondack Mountains and crystal-clear waters of Lake George. It is important to us that The Fort William Henry Hotel serve the needs of today’s guest, but also that its original charm is felt at every turn.”

Phase 1’s task list includes renovating 36 annex guest rooms; giving the hotel a new kitchen; and constructing a three-season outdoor porch around the rear of the hotel, facing Lake George. The plan as a whole encompasses three years, including work on hotel rooms that will be done in small steps, in order to minimize impact on guests who stay there.

A rendering of a renovated room at Fort William Henry Hotel. (Photo: Fort William Henry)

Phase 1 room renovations are planned to be complete by Feb. 4. The plan as a whole is set to be complete ahead of summer 2024, meaning there’s a long way to go.

“As we like to say, ‘It’s always Fort William Henry, always better,’” Luciano said. “We’re committed to doing everything we can to give our guests the very best experience they can possibly have at Fort William Henry Hotel. Once they stay with us, they come back again and again. Our reimagined hotel and new brand convey just that.”

BBL Construction Services, Design and Supply Interior Designers, and HBT Architects are working with the hotel on construction and renovations.

The hotel also adopted a new logo. Luciano says that despite the hotel’s overall success, it felt like time for a rebrand.

“While our original brand has served us well, over the past several years we developed a feeling that we needed a brand that would better communicate what we are all about; better encompass the feeling of Lake George, the Adirondacks, and the role The Fort William Henry plays in this community,” said Luciano.