FORT TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Fort Ticonderoga is celebrating Memorial Day with a virtual salute to soldiers Monday on its Facebook page at 11 a.m.

The salute wraps up a weekend of virtual events which included a look at how the fort recreates gabions and how soldiers added construction to it in 1776.

Fort Ticonderoga has a page dedicated to digital history on its website.