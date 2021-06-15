Fort Plain school bus aide arrested on second sexual abuse charge

Police said Thomas Yager, 68, of Fort Plain, subjected a child under the age of 11 to sexual contact while he was employed as a bus aide and the alleged contact took place on a Fort Plain CSD bus, which transports students for out of district placements. (Gloversville PD)

FORT PLAIN, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A bus aide arrested and charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a child under the age of 11 by the Gloversville Police Department on June 3, was arrested on another charge of first-degree sexual abuse June 14 by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Yager, 68, was arrested by both law enforcement agencies for the sexual abuse of two different alleged victims after a complaint was made to the Fort Plain Central School District Superintendent’s Office on May 23, confirmed the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday.

The second charge comes after an extensive investigation. Part of which included the review of school bus surveillance video, interviews of children, other school employees, and Yager himself, they said.

Yager was taken from the Fulton County Correctional Facility where he was being held after the June 3 arrest and arraigned in the Town of Palatine Court. Yager was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. Bail was set at $25,000 cash or $50,000 secured bond.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said they are still looking for other possible victims. They said anyone with additional information on this case should call Investigator Bywater at (518) 853-5536.