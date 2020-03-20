Fort Plain School Board appoints new superintendent

FORT PLAIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fort Plain Central School District Board appointed John Bishop as the next superintendent of the district, according to a statement from the board.

Bishop is the current principal of the Poestenkill Elementary School in the Averill Park Central School District. He will begin his three-year contract on May 1.

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to lead the educational mission at Fort Plain,” Bishop said. “I look forward to serving a school community that is learner-focused and committed to a holistic approach that develops the whole child.”

Bishop has worked for the Averil Park School District for nearly 26 years beginning as a special education teacher at the West Sand Lake Elementary School in 1994. He also worked as a special education teacher at Averill Park High School before being appointed assistant middle school principal.

Bishop will replace Acting Superintendent David Ziskin, who is the former Fort Plain superintendent and current district superintendent of HFM BOCES. Ziskin assumed the role of superintendent in February.

LATEST STORIES: