Fort Plain police seeking public’s help in returning human remains

AGWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fort Plain Police Department (FPPD) is seeking the public’s assistance after ash remains were reportedly found on Monday in the area of Agway. The remains were said to be contained in a plastic bag, inside of a black box.

According to police, a tag attached to the box identified the decedent as William Wilcox, who was cremated on May 25, 2004 in Cherry Valley at the Leatherstocking Crematory.

After securing the remains, police say officers launched an investigation. However, because the cremation happened more than seven years ago, officers were reportedly unable to find any records about the owners of the remains.

Police are looking for help from the public with finding the person(s) who may have lost the remains, and asks anyone with information to contact the Fort Plain Police Department at (518) 993-3781 and reference FPPD Case# 21-15603.

The FPPD says they are aware of the sensitivity of the matter, and have looked into alternate solutions about returning the remains to the correct person(s). The department says sharing their Facebook post is also helpful.