FORT PLAIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Fort Plain is in custody following an investigation into vandalism and arson incidents that occurred on November 30. Tyson J. Smith, 27, was arraigned in Minden Town Court on Wednesday and remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility without bail.

According to police, on November 30, two trailer vehicles on Willett Street were found vandalized. One of the trailers sustained damage to the interior after being set on fire. Derogatory phrases were found graffitied on the interior walls with permanent marker.

The second trailer was found to be tampered with and responding officers discovered the subject had defecated on the floor and left behind various items including trash and cigarette butts. DNA was recovered from the scene.

Police also discovered a nearby vacant apartment under renovation was broken into. They discovered similar graffiti on the walls and that a subject had also defecated on the floor.

Smith was identified as a person of interest but denied any involvement. He was charged with an unrelated Criminal Mischief charge and ordered to be held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. Investigators were eventually able to develop probable cause that Smith was responsible for the incidents above. Smith is scheduled to appear in Minden Town Justice Court at a later date.