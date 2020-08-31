Fort Johnson resident’s 100th birthday celebrated with parade

FORT JOHNSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fort Johnson community pulled together on Sunday morning to surprise longtime resident Lillian Kanches and celebrate her 100th birthday. Family, friends, and neighbors drove by her house to mark the special occasion.

The centenarian, alongside her dog Bubba, also received a State Assembly Citation from Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara.

Lillian was born on August 31, 1920 in Amsterdam, and moved to Fort Johnston at the age of 10. She spent her working years running the Kanches Sunoco Service Station with her husband, Peter. These days, Lillian enjoys spending time with her five children, 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Lillian is active in her local community, having served on various church boards as well as being a member of both Sir William Johnson Seniors and Perth Seniors.

She is also an accomplished singer and longtime member of First Baptist Church of Amsterdam’s choir and the group “Singing Seniors”.

