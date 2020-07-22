AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — U.S. Army officials say the body of a Fort Hood solider was found near the Texas army base, marking the third time in a month that a Fort Hood soldier’s body has been discovered.
Fort Hood officials said Tuesday that 26-year-old Pvt. Mejhor Morta was found unresponsive July 17 in the vicinity of Stillhouse Hollow Lake, a reservoir located in Bell County and managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Fort Worth District.
Bell County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident and didn’t immediately respond to a request from the Associated Press seeking comment.
Officials have not said whether the death is considered suspicious.
LATEST STORIES
- Amsterdam man sentenced to three years in prison on heroin and fentanyl charges
- Fort Hood soldier’s body found near base; 3rd death in month
- Relish in all the National Hot Dog Day 2020 deals
- Holiday Inn Express hosting Albany Job Fair
- Social Dilemma: Are You Sad Walmart Won’t Have Thanksgiving Day Sales This Year?