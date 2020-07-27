Fort Edward to revote on school budget

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fort Edward Union Free School District will hold a revote for their school budget on Tuesday. The budget submitted earlier this year was rejected by voters.

The revote will occure from noon until 8 p.m. on Tuesday in the Elementary School Lobby. People will use paper ballots to vote, masks will be required and all guidelines from the state’s Department of Health (DOH) will be followed.

The proposed 20-21 budget will be $11,646,475 with a tax increase of $33.37, $1.70 lower than the previously proposed budget.

According to the district, the current proposed budget will ensure:

  • Athletics and Extracurriculars
  • Band, Chorus, and Art
  • Counseling and Mental Health Services
  • Distance Learning and In-Person Electives

The new budget includes:

  • Reduction and elimination of over 20 staffing positions
  • Significant savings due to employee concessions
  • Reduces the Tax Rate from the original defeated budget
  • Reduces the Tax Levy from the original defeated budget

If the newly proposed budget vote fails then the district will revert to a contingency budget. That budget would be $11,179,469 with a tax increase of $29.27.

The district warns that if the contingency budget is adopted it would:

  • Eliminate all Athletics
  • Eliminate all Extracurricular Clubs
  • Eliminate many Band Opportunities
  • Eliminate many Chorus Opportunities
  • Eliminate many Art Opportunities
  • Eliminate Counseling and Mental Health Resources
  • Further Increase Class Size

