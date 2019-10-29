Fort Edward man killed in Long Lake ATV crash

LONG LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 30-year-old man from Fort Edward has died from his injuries following an ATV crash in the town of Long Lake on Saturday according to New York State Police.

State Police say Logan Carpenter died from injuries sustained when he was thrown from his ATV while riding on Minerva Club Road in Long Lake around 11:36 a.m. Saturday, October 26.

He was taken via helicopter to Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont in critical condition with a serious head injury. Carpenter died from his injuries on Monday, October 28. Police have ruled the manner of death to be accidental.