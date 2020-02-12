Fort Edward man gets DWI at over 3 times the BAC limit

CHESTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jason P. Mallette, 44, of Fort Edward gave a breath sample on Saturday that showed he was driving with a blood-alcohol level of .29%, according to police.

The legal limit for blood alcohol content in New York is .08%.

State Police checking on snowbound Chester residents say they observed Mallette driving erratically on state Route 8. When they stopped and interviewed him, they say he had an open container of alcohol and showed signs of intoxication.

Police say Mallette could not complete a field sobriety test on the side of the road.

Troopers arrested Mallette for misdemeanor aggravated driving while intoxicated. They took him in for a breath test at the Chester State Police Department.

LATEST STORIES: