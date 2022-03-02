FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Fort Edwards man has been arrested on child sexual abuse charges following an investigation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said, Adam T. Story, 41, is accused of having sexual contact with a child.

Police said Story was arraigned in Centralized Court and is being held without bail. He is scheduled to appear in Washington County Court.

Charged:

Predatory sexual assault against a child (felony)

First-degree Rape in the First Degree (felony)

Endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)

Police said the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Investigations Unit at (518) 746-2532.