Fort Edward man arrested on child porn charges

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Todd Cleavland, 32, Fort Edward faces child pornography charges stemming from an investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies. State Police said the investigation began after a cyber tip was received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Cleavland was arrested on November 23 by the State Police in Wilton with assistance from the Troop G Computer Crimes Unit, the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, and Homeland Security Investigations. Cleavland was charged with:

Promoting a sexual performance by a child (Class D felony)

Possessing a sexual performance by a child (Class E felony)

He was processed at the State Police barracks in Wilton and is scheduled to appear in Moreau Town Court on December 8.