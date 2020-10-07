Fort Edward ending school early, going remote after positive coronavirus case

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday morning, Fort Edward Union Free School District and Washington County were notified of a confirmed positive COVID-19 case at a school building. The district dismissed school early for the day, starting at 11 a.m.

The school district and the county are now working to identify potential exposures and begin a public health investigation.

In the meantime, Fort Edward UFSC said that they will switch to remote learning for at least the next 24 hours following Wednesday morning’s notification, allowing time for contact tracing and full cleaning of school buildings.

The district has started contacting members of the school community. Updates will be posted on their website as they come.

Washington County conducts contact tracing by phone, and advises area residents to keep their phone nearby, and to be on the lookout for calls from “NYS Contact Tracing” or “Washington Co.”

Since the start of last week, coronavirus cases have also been confirmed at Hudson Falls Central School District and Whitehall Central School District.

