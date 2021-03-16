Fort Edward budget would bring back discarded programs while lowering taxes

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fort Edward Union Free School District watched its budget get shot down last year; not once, but twice.

This year, a draft budget created by the district eliminates the things that voters disagreed with, and repairs some of the costs of those failures.

The difference is a tissue product factory just down the road.

Last fall, Irving Tissue finished its 10-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with Washington County. That agreement meant the estimated $22,000,000 property was not contributing to the town tax levy that the school district pulls from, until now.

With that changing, the district’s draft proposes a $10,992,201 budget, helped by a 7.13 percent tax rate decrease set off just by Irving alone. That translates to a reduction of $2.09 per $1,000 of assessed value.

The budget would also allow some of the programs lost last year to come back. The district is hoping to reinstate its pre-kindergarten program, as well as bringing back kindergarten, 4th and 5th grade teachers laid off when the 2020 budget failed.

Also set to possibly be revived is the district’s special education program, which was lost along with school sports and extracurricular clubs.

The budget would not affect the school district’s merger study in conjunction with South Glens Falls Central School District. That merger would address fiscal and enrollment issues Fort Edward has faced for years.

The district has not formally submitted the budget yet, and will after the state budget is finalized on April 1. The Fort Edward budget will then go to the voters on May 18.