Fort Drum opening cemeteries to visitors on Labor Day

News

by: , Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:

Pierce Cemetery, Fort Drum, New York

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) – Fort Drum public affairs have confirmed all 13 military cemeteries will open to visitors on Monday, September 6, at 8 a.m., until dusk Labor Day holiday,

The community will have the opportunity to visit cemeteries on Fort Drum this holiday weekend, with the following accessible on Labor Day without pre-coordination with Range Control or a visitors pass which includes:

  • Alexandria Road Cemetery
  • Fuller Road Cemetery
  • Gates Cemetery
  • Lake School Road Cemetery
  • Lewisburg Cemetery
  • Pierce Cemetery
  • World War II Cemetery
  • Savage-Varley Cemetery
  • Sheepfold Cemetery
  • Woods Mill Cemetery

However, non-DoD ID cardholders will be required to obtain a pass to visit cemeteries located within the cantonment. Passes will be issued at the Visitor Control Center at the Lt. Gen. Paul Cerjan Gate.

Locations on post include:

  • Cooper Cemetery
  • LeRay Mansion Child Cemetery
  • Quaker Cemetery

All Fort Drum cemeteries are annually open to the public on Memorial day and occasionally on Labor Day. Those wishing to access these cemeteries during the rest of the year are directed to contact the Cultural Resources Section of the Environmental Division, Department of Public Works.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Hochul Admin FS for Web

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire