Fort Drum opening cemeteries to visitors on Labor Day

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) – Fort Drum public affairs have confirmed all 13 military cemeteries will open to visitors on Monday, September 6, at 8 a.m., until dusk Labor Day holiday,

The community will have the opportunity to visit cemeteries on Fort Drum this holiday weekend, with the following accessible on Labor Day without pre-coordination with Range Control or a visitors pass which includes:

Alexandria Road Cemetery

Fuller Road Cemetery

Gates Cemetery

Lake School Road Cemetery

Lewisburg Cemetery

Pierce Cemetery

World War II Cemetery

Savage-Varley Cemetery

Sheepfold Cemetery

Woods Mill Cemetery

However, non-DoD ID cardholders will be required to obtain a pass to visit cemeteries located within the cantonment. Passes will be issued at the Visitor Control Center at the Lt. Gen. Paul Cerjan Gate.

Locations on post include:

Cooper Cemetery

LeRay Mansion Child Cemetery

Quaker Cemetery

All Fort Drum cemeteries are annually open to the public on Memorial day and occasionally on Labor Day. Those wishing to access these cemeteries during the rest of the year are directed to contact the Cultural Resources Section of the Environmental Division, Department of Public Works.