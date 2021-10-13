Fort Drum man arrested on sex abuse charges

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, State Police of Watertown arrest Dalton Rivers, 21, of Fort Drum in an alleged sexual abuse incident involving a minor.
Rivers is accused of having sexual contact with a child under the age of 11-years old said Police at a residence in the town of LeRay.
Rivers was charged with:
- First-Degree Sex Abuse (Class ‘D’ Felony)
- Endangerinf the Welfare of a Child (Class ‘A’ Misdeanor)
Rivers was arraigned in the town of Pamelia and released into the custody of the Fort Drum Military Police.
