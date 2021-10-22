Fort Ann Schools expected to return to in-person learning

FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fort Ann Central School District is expected to return to in-person learning today, October 22. This announcement comes a day after the school district canceled in-person learning.

Yesterday, October 21, the School District was closed because they did not have the bus drivers to transport students. A problem that school districts across the Capital Region have been dealing with.

Fort Ann apologizes for any inconvenience they may have caused you and your families yesterday.