Fort Ann man accused of hitting person in head with crowbar, further action pending

MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Monday arrested John Fleeman Jr., 23, of Fort Ann, N.Y. for allegedly hitting another person in the head with a crowbar.

Police say just after midnight, officers responded to the Dollar General store in Milton. The victim reportedly knew Fleeman, and was taken to Saratoga Hospital for an evaluation and to assess non-life threatening injuries.

Fleeman has been charged with the following:

  • Assault in the 2nd Degree (Class D Felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree (Class A Misdemeanor).

Fleeman was arraigned in the Moreau Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail without bail pending further action, according to police.

