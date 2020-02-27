Fort Ann beard contest set for Saturday, benefitting Adirondack Vets House

FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – McDermott’s Harley-Davidson is inviting proud Washington County beard-havers to enter their facial hair in The Best Little Beard Contest, to find the most impressive beard in the county.

On Saturday, a $5 entry fee gives attendees a ticket to vote with, an entry into a pool to win a secret prize, and refreshments. The winning beard (and the person who grew it) will win a trophy.

Beverages will be provided by RS Taylor & Sons, a brewery with locations in Saratoga Springs and Salem. Road Head Hair Care will also be at the event, offering styling product for face and scalp alike.

Proceeds from the competition go to Adirondack Vets House, a Glens Falls-based nonprofit center for homeless veterans.

Those with hair on their face and something to prove can enter today by phone at (518) 746-9303; by email at kara@mcdermottshd.com; or on McDermott’s official Facebook page.