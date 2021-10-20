Forest Rangers rescue dog that fell into giant gorge

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:
Husky Rescued by NYS Forrest Rangers, Kaaterskill Hotel Site, Catskills Mountains

GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, October 17, Forest Rangers responded to a report about a dog that fell into a giant gorge, at the Kaaterskill Hotel site, south of the Catskills mountains.

According to Forest Rangers, they located the dog in an old water cistern that once held the water for the Kaaterskill hotel, located near the south side of a pond.

Ranger Fox assesses the situation, once at the scene. And with the help of other Forest Rangers repelled to the bottom of the well he said.

Ranger Fox found the dog and determined the 65-pound husky was uninjured, he said. Before tying a webbing harness onto the husky, lifted the dog to the top of the well, reunited her with her owner.

The nearly four-hour rescue was concluded before Rangers cleared the scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

