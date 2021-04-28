Formerly vacant property in Schenectady renovated into affordable new two-family home

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A previously City-owned vacant property has officially been rehabbed in Schenectady’s Mont Pleasant neighborhood. The property, located at 1073 Howard Street, is now an affordable two-family home.

The double lot property was purchased from the City of Schenectady by AIK Property Group, who hired local minority and women owned businesses, including graduates of Schenectady’s Economic Opportunity Workforce Initiative, to complete the rehab project.

“This is the culmination of multiple City programs working cohesively with community partners to revitalize distressed property and create affordable housing opportunities in Schenectady,” Mayor McCarthy said. “This is a great example of the long-term neighborhood revitalization efforts that are occurring across the community as a result of our HOMES initiative and I want to thank Pam Swanigan and AIK Property Group for their investment in our neighborhoods.”





The newly renovated property, a former church, features:

Three bedrooms

Multiple baths

Open floor plans

Stainless steel appliances

Recessed lighting

New windows

New floors

New fixtures

New walls

New doors

New vanities.

Each space also come with its own washer and dryer as well as off-street parking for two cars. Harline Andrus of Homes by Harline will serve as the property manager for AIK Property Group.

“Today AIK is celebrating the opportunity realize a part of our vision,” said Pamela Swanigan, AIK Property Group. “That vision is to have a positive impact on Schenectady’s community by creating affordable housing, in the form of this two-family rental unit, a place where two families can raise their children in a newly renovated, safe and peaceful space. AIK’s intention is to be an excellent neighbor to the community residents by creating and maintaining a home on the block that everyone can be proud to drive by and live within its walls.”

AIK Property Group is said to have recently completed renovation projects at two other previously City-owned properties, 3330 Balltown Road and 232 Twelfth Street. Their next project will reportedly be at 2022 Williams Street in the Bellevue neighborhood, a single-family three-bedroom home that will be sold to a first-time homebuyer.

During Mayor McCarthy’s first term in office, he established the HOMES Initiative to provide housing opportunities across Schenectady through partnerships with area banks, realtors, and other housing-related entities.

It is reported that since 2013, over 600 previously vacant City-owned properties have been sold, renovated, and put back on the tax rolls through the City’s HOMES initiative. In the first three months of 2021, the City of Schenectady has reportedly sold 32 properties to new owners for over $1.2 million in revenue for city taxpayers.

For more information, potential homebuyers can go online or contact Maurice Brown, the City’s Homeownership Coordinator, at (518) 382-5199 ext. 5348, or mbrown@schenectadyny.gov.